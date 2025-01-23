Tragic Tales: Nepalese Victims in the Jalgaon Train Mishap

The Jalgaon train accident has left the family of Lachchiram Khataru Pasi, a Nepalese national, in profound devastation. Pasi was identified through mutilated body parts after being one of 13 people run over by a passing train when passengers evacuated amidst a fire scare.

Authorities confirmed that Pasi was among four Nepalese individuals to have died in the tragedy. Survivors relayed harrowing accounts of finding refuge between two trains after rumors of a blaze prompted a chaotic mass evacuation from the Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express.

Despite official statements denying any fire or spark, the panic led to a disastrous sequence of events, culminating in the Karnataka Express striking the individuals on the tracks. Injured passengers are receiving treatment, and compensation has been distributed to the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)