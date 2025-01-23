Pioneering Precision: Park Grecian Hospital Launches Robotic Arthroplasty Center

Park Grecian Hospital in Mohali, Punjab, has announced the opening of its innovative Robotic Arthroplasty Center of Excellence, aiming to transform joint replacement surgery through the integration of technology and top-tier medical expertise. The center stands dedicated to improving patient care and surgical outcomes by incorporating state-of-the-art technology.

Dr. Bhanu Pratap Singh Saluja, a distinguished orthopedic surgeon recognized internationally for his work in robotic joint replacement surgery, helms this groundbreaking initiative. His leadership and groundbreaking techniques in robotic arthroplasty position the center as a leading facility for those seeking advanced orthopedic care. Features like 3D visualization and augmented reality technology ensure greater accuracy in surgeries, minimizing recovery time and improving patient experiences significantly.

Explaining the center's benefits, Dr. Saluja remarked, "This isn't just about surgery—it's about transforming lives. Our advanced robotic technology makes joint replacements faster and more secure, without compromising effectiveness." The facility is pioneering faster surgeries and stitch-free recovery, emphasizing minimal scarring and rapid healing processes. Patients typically regain mobility within a few hours post-surgery, and full independence within 48 hours, all while benefiting from the latest in AI and AR innovation. Park Grecian Hospital's Robotic Arthroplasty Center embraces comprehensive orthopedic care, covering complex surgeries and treatments with unmatched precision and care.

