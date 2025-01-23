Left Menu

Inflation Woes: Pidilite's Strategic Outlook Amid Limited Consumer Demand

Sudhanshu Vats of Pidilite Industries addresses the challenges of inflation impacting consumer disposable income in India. While rural markets show slight improvement, demand remains generally soft. Vats emphasizes the need for government interventions in the upcoming Budget to bolster consumer spending power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:14 IST
Inflation Woes: Pidilite's Strategic Outlook Amid Limited Consumer Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Inflation continues to put pressure on the disposable income of the average Indian, raising concerns amidst both food and educational expenses. Sudhanshu Vats, the Managing Director Designate of Pidilite Industries Ltd, emphasized the need for government action to ease financial burdens in the forthcoming Budget.

With a slight uptick observed in rural areas, the overall demand remains weak, as inflationary pressures persist from previous quarters. Vats highlighted that food, education, and telecom inflations have significantly impacted the disposable income of most Indians, making it a focal point for the government's economic agenda.

Expressing hope, Vats mentioned the upcoming Budget's potential to increase consumer spending power. Despite current challenges, he remains optimistic about India's long-term market prospects, particularly for Pidilite, which posted a noteworthy nine percent profit growth in the last quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025