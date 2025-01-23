Left Menu

Parijat Industries Triumphs at 2025 PMFAI Awards in Dubai

Parijat Industries, a leading agrochemical firm, was honored with three prestigious awards at the PMFAI Awards in Dubai, recognizing its innovation, sustainability, and community impact. The accolades highlight Parijat's global growth and dedication to advanced agricultural practices under the leadership of CEO Shivraj Anand.

Updated: 23-01-2025 18:28 IST
Parijat Industries Triumphs at 2025 PMFAI Awards in Dubai
Parijat Industries conferred with triple crowns at PMFAI Awards. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parijat Industries, based in New Delhi, India, made headlines by clinching three notable awards at the 2025 Pesticides Manufacturers and Formulators Association of India (PMFAI) Awards held on January 21 in Dubai. These awards serve as a prestigious benchmark in the agrochemical sector, highlighting excellence in innovation, sustainability, and community engagement. Parijat was recognized for its sustained business performance, adoption of cutting-edge technologies, and pivotal contributions to promoting India's global outreach in the field.

The company was honored with the Global Indian Company of the Year (Large Scale) award, celebrating its impressive growth, innovative practices, and operational success in the worldwide agrochemical landscape. In addition, Parijat received the Social Responsibility Excellence Award, acknowledging its remarkable commitment to sustainability and community welfare. Through its Parijat Urja Chakra (PUC) program, the company has undertaken significant initiatives in education, environmental conservation, healthcare, and rural development. Noteworthy projects include the Falwan tree-planting initiative in collaboration with Plantology and endeavors to improve sanitation and healthcare in underserved regions.

Shivraj Anand, CEO - International Business, received the Emerging Leader of the Year award for his leadership in steering Parijat's international expansion. His strategic insight and innovative vision have been crucial in navigating complex global markets. Anand expressed gratitude for the awards, recognizing the collective effort of the entire team in achieving such milestones. As a leading agrochemical player, Parijat remains committed to pioneering advancements in agriculture through innovation and fostering community support, maintaining its focus on sustainable development and farmer welfare. This fully integrated company continues to lead the agrochemical industry with its advanced R&D and proprietary market presence both in India and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

