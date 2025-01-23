Suhana Masala's Game-Changer: Center to Transform Spice Farming in Telangana

Suhana Masala, in collaboration with the Ecofactory Foundation, announced plans to establish a Centre of Excellence for spice production in Telangana. Positioned next to Suhana's existing facility in Sangareddy, this center aims to transform spice cultivation by providing farmers with the training and tools necessary to adhere to global production standards.

The decision follows a discussion between Suhana Director Anand Chordia and IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos. Over a span of 2-3 years, the center is set to educate and empower 25,000-30,000 farmers, advancing their skills and enhancing spice quality.

This initiative focuses on meeting international criteria for spice production, aiding farmers in boosting their market reach and income. Partnering with industry leaders, the center will introduce state-of-the-art technologies, research, and practices to the agricultural community in Telangana.

By improving the livelihoods of farmers and enhancing produce quality, this venture will substantially contribute to Telangana's economic growth. Serving as a pivotal hub, the Sangareddy facility, one of India's largest chili processing units, will play a crucial role in Suhana's innovative commitment to the spice industry.

Suhana Masala's CEO expressed enthusiasm about the project, emphasizing the dual goal of upgrading spice quality and elevating farmers' living standards. The initiative, blending innovation with sustainability, aims to position Telangana as a global leader in premium spice production.

The 55th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, gathering over 100 CEOs and leaders, marks a significant event for India, showcasing its states' investment potentials, including Telangana's focus on agricultural advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)