Alang's Green Vision: Setting Global Standards in Ship Recycling

In an era increasingly inclined towards sustainability, the Alang-Sosiya Ship Recycling Yard in Gujarat emerges as a global leader in environment-friendly maritime practices. This narrative of excellence is poised to take center stage at the forthcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for Kutch and Saurashtra, scheduled for January 2026 in Rajkot.

Alang has etched its reputation over four decades as one of the world's most extensive and reliable ship-recycling hubs under the stewardship of the Gujarat Maritime Board. Now accounting for an impressive 32 percent of global ship recycling, the yard is a testament to Gujarat's growing influence in the maritime sector. As of its inception, Alang has recycled over 8,800 ships employing systematic and eco-conscious methods.

The yard's environmentally responsible framework ensures that a significant 99.95 percent of materials from recycled ships are repurposed, fortifying its status in the green economy. A vast majority of its plots, 115 out of 128, align with the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships (HKC), certifying its position as a premier global green recycling hub.

Strategically equipped with advanced infrastructure, Alang boasts a dedicated training institute and a Level-3 multispecialty trauma hospital for its workforce, alongside state-of-the-art waste management systems. The government's Rs 1,224 crore master plan aims at amplifying the yard's recycling capacity from 4.5 million LDT to an ambitious 9 million LDT by 2035.

At VGRC 2026, Alang will be showcased not merely as a recycling yard but as a burgeoning maritime industrial cluster, offering expansive opportunities across steel processing, machinery refurbishment, logistics, and related industries. Through investor-friendly policies and a modern port infrastructure, Gujarat aspires to firmly engrain Alang as a keystone of sustainable ship recycling worldwide. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)