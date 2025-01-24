Dollar Dips Amidst Global Uncertainty on Interest Rates and Tariffs

The US dollar experienced a drop on Thursday during an unpredictable trading session as President Donald Trump called for reduced interest rates. Trump provided no specific details on tariffs, leaving investors anxious ahead of upcoming global central bank policy announcements. The dollar saw a decline of over 1% this week, primarily due to Monday's sharp decrease.

In a speech at Davos, Switzerland, Trump urged world leaders to lower interest rates and warned of potential tariffs on foreign-made products, though he did not specify his plans. Market volatility is expected as investors await clearer signals on interest rate cuts.

With key interest rate announcements from the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank on the horizon, markets are anticipating significant moves. The dollar index dropped slightly, and global currencies, including the euro and Canadian dollar, showed varying reactions to the ongoing economic uncertainty.

