Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Accelerating India's Transport Revolution

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 set a new milestone for the Indian mobility industry, drawing an impressive net footfall of 9,83,522 visitors at three locations—Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, and the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida. This overwhelming response emphasizes the rising excitement for India's mobility transformation among industry experts and consumers.

Following the success of its inaugural event in 2024, which welcomed over 1,50,000 attendees in just three days, the 2025 expo attracted a diverse audience keen on discovering the latest innovations and future mobility resolutions. The vibrant exhibits and active demonstrations captured the remarkable advancement in the nation's mobility sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the six-day event on January 17, 2025, underscoring its national importance. Addressing the audience, Modi stated, "The entire mobility industry, the whole government, and the nation stand united for this expo." His visit to the JSW MG Motor India pavilion, themed 'Drive Future,' further emphasized India's shift towards sustainable and smart transportation, with MG showcasing advanced mobility technologies and next-generation vehicles.

The expo also underscored India's expanding potential in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. With world-class venues and a seamless multi-location setup, the event highlighted India's capability to host significant global forums, solidifying its reputation as a hub for innovation and collaboration. Notable milestones of the expo included the launch of 239 cutting-edge products and solutions committed to sustainable and advanced mobility.

At the Auto Expo Motor Show 2025, 90 new vehicles were showcased, focusing on electric, flex-fuel, and alternative powertrain technologies. Meanwhile, the Auto Components Show at Yashobhoomi unveiled 97 new products, demonstrating the resilience and preparedness of the automotive supply chain. The Bharat Construction Equipment Expo introduced 24 new launches, many of which were BS (CEV) Stage 5-ready, hydrogen-powered, or electric.

Key highlights also included advancements in battery storage and charging solutions, revealed at the Bharat Battery Show, and the introduction of new e-bikes, scooters, and micro-mobility options at the India Cycle Show 2025. The India International Tyre Show spotlighted sustainable and safe tyre solutions for passenger and commercial vehicles.

Exhibitors at the Mobility Tech Pavilion presented state-of-the-art solutions in autonomous vehicles, intelligent cockpits, and human-focused transportation. The Urban Mobility and Infrastructure Show brought together various sectors to reveal innovations in sustainable urban transit systems, like mass rapid transit and energy-efficient mobility options.

The Urban Air Mobility section showcased groundbreaking air transport technologies, including VTOLs, eVTOLs, and drones, signifying India's readiness to adopt the next phase in transportation evolution.

