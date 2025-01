Drone Warfare: Overnight Skirmishes Heighten Tensions

In an escalation of drone warfare, Russian air defenses reportedly repelled a major Ukrainian drone offensive aimed at 13 regions, including Moscow, as announced by Russia's Defence Ministry late Thursday night. A total of 121 drones were intercepted and destroyed, with no immediate reports on casualties or significant damage, according to official sources. The statement highlighted intense warfare activity, particularly over the Moscow region and bordering areas such as Kursk, where strategic land is fiercely contested.

The ministry noted that 20 drones targeted the Ryazan region southeast of Moscow, sparking social media discussions with clips purportedly showing extensive fires, allegedly hitting an oil depot and power facility. Simultaneously, Ukraine's air force claimed it successfully countered a Russian drone blitz, neutralizing 25 out of 58 drones launched overnight. Debris from these engagements reportedly resulted in three civilian casualties within central Kyiv.

Commentary from Ukrainian officials suggests targeted strikes hit valuable Russian assets, including an oil refinery and microelectronics facility. While Russian state media acknowledged disruptions, including suspended operations at affected sites and redirected flights from Moscow's airports, the lack of reported casualties underscores the evolving strategic dimensions of this conflict. Meanwhile, continued skirmishes disrupted power supply lines in Kursk, signaling persistent instability across multiple Russian regions.

