ILO and UN Partners Strengthen Zambia’s Disability Inclusion with $12,000 Equipment Donation

The International Labour Organization (ILO), in collaboration with UNDP, UNICEF, and WFP under the United Nations Joint Programme on Social Protection Phase Two (UNJP-SP II), has handed over advanced office and ICT equipment worth $12,000 to the National Vocational Rehabilitation Centre in Ndola, Zambia. The equipment includes an industrial printer, Canon digital camera, and other resources aimed at bolstering the Centre’s operations to better serve Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

The UNJP-SP II, running from August 2019 to April 2025, supports Zambia's goal of creating an efficient, rights-based social protection programme. Funded by Ireland, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Sweden, the programme fosters inclusivity and sustainable livelihoods for marginalized populations, particularly PwDs.

Enhancing Disability Inclusion

Speaking at the handover ceremony, ILO Country Office Director for Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique, Wellington Chibebe, emphasized the organization’s commitment to disability inclusion. He highlighted the National Vocational Rehabilitation Centre’s critical role in equipping PwDs with skills for workplace success.

“This donation reflects the ILO’s Global Disability Inclusion Strategy, which promotes inclusive development and ensures PwDs are equal participants in the labour market,” Mr. Chibebe stated.

Government and Stakeholder Commitments

Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Augustine Kasongo expressed the government’s gratitude for the donation and reaffirmed its dedication to supporting PwDs through education, training, and sustainable employment initiatives.

“These resources enhance the Centre’s capacity to deliver quality training and research, ensuring a conducive environment for PwDs to access meaningful employment opportunities,” Mr. Kasongo said.

Private Sector and Advocacy Efforts

Zambia Federation of Employers (ZFE) Executive Director Harrington Chibanda praised the ILO for fostering partnerships to improve opportunities for PwDs, including the creation of the Zambia Business Disability Network.

“Employers in Zambia are embracing disability inclusion. This collaboration ensures sustainable support for PwDs in the workforce,” Mr. Chibanda noted.

Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) General Secretary Roy Beene called for a comprehensive legal framework to address systemic challenges faced by PwDs in accessing decent jobs.

“We are committed to advocating for inclusive and enforceable laws to transform the labour market for PwDs,” Mr. Beene asserted.

Impact of the Donation

The equipment donation is expected to enhance the Centre’s operational efficiency, support evidence-based research, and create new pathways for employment and empowerment of PwDs.

The UNJP-SP II initiative marks another milestone in Zambia’s journey toward inclusive development, aligning with global efforts to integrate marginalized populations into the workforce and ensure equal opportunities for all.