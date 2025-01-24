Green Light for Khurda Road-Balangir Railway: A Milestone in Odisha's Infrastructure Development

In a significant development for Odisha's infrastructure expansion, the much-anticipated Khurda Road-Balangir railway project has secured crucial stage II forest clearance for the segment between Daspalla and Adhenigarh, as reported by the East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Friday.

The green light from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change aids the project's advance while ensuring minimal environmental impact, according to the ECoR statement. Thus far, 226 km of the total 301 km stretch has been completed, linking Khurda Road to Daspalla and Balangir to Purunakatak.

The railway project has been strategically developed by incorporating wildlife conservation measures, including animal passages and waterways, and remains on track to boost economic growth by enhancing connectivity, markets, and investment opportunities in the region.

