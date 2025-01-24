Mumbai: Spice and Copra Market Update

Mumbai's spice market has released its current pricing for black pepper and copra, essential commodities in the region.

Black pepper is available at a rate of 660 to 735 for ready stock. Meanwhile, copra prices vary across several locations. The cost at the Copra Office in Alapuzha is listed at 17,000, while Kozikode reports 16,800.

In Mumbai, copra prices are significantly higher, with Rajapur showing a rate of 21,500, and edible copra in the city at 19,500. Coconut oil prices in Mumbai remain at 2,900 as Cochin's rates are undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)