Mumbai: Spice and Copra Market Update
The Mumbai spice market reports current prices for black pepper and copra. Black pepper is priced between 660 and 735 for ready stock. Various locations report differing copra prices: Alapuzha at 17,000, Kozikode at 16,800, Rajapur in Mumbai at 21,500, and edible copra in Mumbai at 19,500.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 15:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai's spice market has released its current pricing for black pepper and copra, essential commodities in the region.
Black pepper is available at a rate of 660 to 735 for ready stock. Meanwhile, copra prices vary across several locations. The cost at the Copra Office in Alapuzha is listed at 17,000, while Kozikode reports 16,800.
In Mumbai, copra prices are significantly higher, with Rajapur showing a rate of 21,500, and edible copra in the city at 19,500. Coconut oil prices in Mumbai remain at 2,900 as Cochin's rates are undisclosed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- spice
- black pepper
- copra
- coconut oil
- market prices
- Alapuzha
- Kozikode
- Rajapur
- commodities
Advertisement