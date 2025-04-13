Left Menu

Abhishek Sharma's Record-Breaking IPL Innings: A Diary's Inspiration

Abhishek Sharma overcame illness and pressure to achieve a record score in the IPL. His powerful 141 off 55 balls for Sunrisers Hyderabad helped end their losing streak. Mentored by Yuvraj Singh and Suryakumar Yadav, Sharma's innings was inspired by a diary entry, leading to a crucial win.

Abhishek Sharma's record-breaking innings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) not only lifted Sunrisers Hyderabad but also showcased his personal resilience. Sharma's powerful performance against Punjab Kings saw him score an impressive 141 off just 55 balls, setting a record for the highest individual score by an Indian in the IPL.

The innings came as a relief for Sharma, who was under pressure after several poor performances and was battling a high fever just days before the match. Inspired by a spontaneous diary entry, Sharma envisaged his crucial contribution to the 'Orange Army,' which came to fruition on Saturday.

Crucially, Sharma credits mentors Yuvraj Singh and India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav for their unwavering support. Overcoming pre-match jitters, aided by a little luck with dropped catches, Sharma's standout innings was vital in halting the team's four-game losing streak. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings' coach Sunil Joshi highlighted the missed opportunities and suggested improvements in dot ball percentage could have made a difference in the high-scoring match.

