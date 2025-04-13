Tragic Conclusion: Accused in Kalyan Minor's Murder Commits Suicide

In a shocking development, Vishal Gawli, a man charged with the rape and murder of a minor girl in Kalyan, was found dead in apparent suicide at Taloja Central Jail, Navi Mumbai, early Sunday.

Gawli's body was discovered hanging in the prison toilet at approximately 3:30 am, according to police at the Kharghar station. Officials confirmed he used a towel to hang himself, following which his body was transported to JJ Hospital for a post-mortem.

Gawli faced accusations of a heinous crime committed in December 2024, which had resulted in widespread calls for justice. A detailed probe led to the arrest of both Gawli and his wife, accused of several offenses under multiple legal acts, culminating in a recently filed chargesheet.

