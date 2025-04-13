Tragic Conclusion: Accused in Kalyan Minor's Murder Commits Suicide
Vishal Gawli, accused of raping and murdering a minor in Kalyan, committed suicide in Taloja Central Jail. Found hanging in the toilet, Gawli's death raises questions amidst the backdrop of an ongoing case that had ignited public outrage. His and his wife's charges included severe offenses.
In a shocking development, Vishal Gawli, a man charged with the rape and murder of a minor girl in Kalyan, was found dead in apparent suicide at Taloja Central Jail, Navi Mumbai, early Sunday.
Gawli's body was discovered hanging in the prison toilet at approximately 3:30 am, according to police at the Kharghar station. Officials confirmed he used a towel to hang himself, following which his body was transported to JJ Hospital for a post-mortem.
Gawli faced accusations of a heinous crime committed in December 2024, which had resulted in widespread calls for justice. A detailed probe led to the arrest of both Gawli and his wife, accused of several offenses under multiple legal acts, culminating in a recently filed chargesheet.
