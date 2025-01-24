Unleashing Innovation: J&K's Thriving Startup Ecosystem

Jammu and Kashmir's industrial landscape has experienced remarkable growth, attributed to strategic government actions, according to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Speaking at the BRICS Youth Council Entrepreneurship Event, Sinha emphasized the government's commitment to transforming the region into a dynamic startup hub.

The Lieutenant Governor encouraged the youth to act as key drivers of growth by adopting entrepreneurial roles and dedicating themselves to expanding Jammu and Kashmir's development trajectory. The event at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) provided a platform for showcasing ground-breaking business ideas.

Over 40 startups exhibited their innovations, with participants from diverse sectors such as agri-tech, software technology, and artificial intelligence, highlighting J&K's nurturing ground for entrepreneurial activities. The event, supported by various governmental bodies, marked a milestone in fostering a culture of innovation in the region.

