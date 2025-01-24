Left Menu

Unleashing Innovation: J&K's Thriving Startup Ecosystem

Jammu and Kashmir's industrial ecosystem has thrived due to governmental efforts and policy interventions, turning the region into a vibrant startup hub. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha encourages youth to become top entrepreneurs and contribute to regional development. The BRICS Youth Council event promotes innovation and entrepreneurism among young leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jagti(Jammu) | Updated: 24-01-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 15:32 IST
Unleashing Innovation: J&K's Thriving Startup Ecosystem

Jammu and Kashmir's industrial landscape has experienced remarkable growth, attributed to strategic government actions, according to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Speaking at the BRICS Youth Council Entrepreneurship Event, Sinha emphasized the government's commitment to transforming the region into a dynamic startup hub.

The Lieutenant Governor encouraged the youth to act as key drivers of growth by adopting entrepreneurial roles and dedicating themselves to expanding Jammu and Kashmir's development trajectory. The event at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) provided a platform for showcasing ground-breaking business ideas.

Over 40 startups exhibited their innovations, with participants from diverse sectors such as agri-tech, software technology, and artificial intelligence, highlighting J&K's nurturing ground for entrepreneurial activities. The event, supported by various governmental bodies, marked a milestone in fostering a culture of innovation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025