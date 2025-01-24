Left Menu

Lamborghini Sets New Sales Record in India

Italian luxury automaker Lamborghini reported a 10% increase in sales in India with 113 units sold last year, marking its best-ever performance in the country. Globally, the company's sales rose by 6%, delivering a total of 10,687 cars. The success underscores the brand's strategic growth and market appeal.

In a significant stride, luxury automaker Lamborghini announced a 10% rise in sales in India, reaching 113 units last year. This marks the company's highest-ever sales record in the country, surpassing expectations and aligning with a global 6% increase in total deliveries.

According to Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann, 2024 was a year of sustained expansion, reflecting the robust connection between the brand and its customers, particularly among newer generations. The automaker's strategic approach to supply and demand played a crucial role in this success.

Lamborghini achieved strong sales across all major markets, delivering 4,227 vehicles in EMEA, 3,712 in America, and 2,748 in the APAC region. The introduction of new models during this transformation period has further cemented the brand's appeal and product value.

