Left Menu

IndiGo's Decline: Airline Reports 18% Drop in Profits

IndiGo, the country's largest airline, experienced a consolidated profit decline of nearly 18% to Rs 2,450.1 crore for the December 2024 quarter. This is down from Rs 2,986.3 crore in the same period last year, despite a rise in total income to Rs 22,992.8 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:21 IST
IndiGo's Decline: Airline Reports 18% Drop in Profits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo, India's leading airline, announced a significant setback on Friday, revealing a sharp decline in its consolidated profit for the quarter ending December 2024. The airline's profit fell by nearly 18%, amounting to Rs 2,450.1 crore, compared to the Rs 2,986.3 crore recorded in the same quarter the previous year, as per regulatory filings.

Despite this downturn in profit, IndiGo saw a rise in total income during the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year. The airline's total income increased to Rs 22,992.8 crore, a notable jump from Rs 20,062.3 crore recorded in the corresponding period a year earlier.

The reported figures pertain to the total comprehensive income for the specified period, highlighting a complex financial landscape for India's top airline amid evolving market conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025