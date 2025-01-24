IndiGo's Decline: Airline Reports 18% Drop in Profits

IndiGo, India's leading airline, announced a significant setback on Friday, revealing a sharp decline in its consolidated profit for the quarter ending December 2024. The airline's profit fell by nearly 18%, amounting to Rs 2,450.1 crore, compared to the Rs 2,986.3 crore recorded in the same quarter the previous year, as per regulatory filings.

Despite this downturn in profit, IndiGo saw a rise in total income during the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year. The airline's total income increased to Rs 22,992.8 crore, a notable jump from Rs 20,062.3 crore recorded in the corresponding period a year earlier.

The reported figures pertain to the total comprehensive income for the specified period, highlighting a complex financial landscape for India's top airline amid evolving market conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)