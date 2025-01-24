Left Menu

Transforming Education: Digital Tools Bridging Learning Gaps

The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a roundtable on digital education's role in bridging educational gaps. Attendees, including policymakers and industry leaders, discussed how digital innovations like online platforms and EdTech can ensure accessible, high-quality education. Collaborative efforts are key to creating inclusive learning opportunities.

Policymakers and Industry Leaders Unite to Drive Digital Transformation in Education at BRICS CCI Roundtable. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry's education division recently convened a roundtable conference focused on digital education's transformative potential in addressing educational inequities. Held under the theme "From Chalkboards to Chatbots: The Evolution of Digital Education and EdTech in Bridging Educational Gaps," the event attracted key figures from policy, industry, and academia to explore innovative solutions for inclusive learning.

Special guests, including Peter Mahafha of South Africa's High Commission, emphasized the critical role of digital tools in democratizing education. Pawan Kumar Sharma, Chief General Manager of EdCIL (India) Limited, highlighted government initiatives like DIKSHA and SWAYAM, which provide high-quality educational content nationwide, even addressing connectivity issues in remote areas.

The discourse underscored the importance of cross-sector collaboration for successful educational transformation, as noted by Dr. B.B.L. Madhukar, Co-Chairman of BRICS CCI. Participants, representing a wide range of educational and technological entities, shared insights into harnessing EdTech for personalized learning. The roundtable emphasized leveraging technology to make education an accessible universal right.

