Larry Fink Advocates Renewed Investment in Europe at Davos

At the World Economic Forum annual meeting, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink suggested it might be time to reinvest in Europe amid declining pessimism about the region's economic prospects.

A report indicated modest growth in the eurozone's business sector, aided by stable services activity and a reduction in the manufacturing downturn. Fink emphasized opportunities in European markets during a panel discussion featuring IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and ECB President Christine Lagarde.

Lagarde highlighted the need to retain talent and savings in Europe, amid global economic challenges. Fink also shared insights on U.S. inflation, noting the U.S. Treasury yield curve suggests expectations for inflation and fiscal deficits.

