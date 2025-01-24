Dr Reddy's Laboratories Shares Plummet Despite Profit Increase
Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell by 5% as the company's third-quarter profit rise failed to impress investors. The stock closed lower on both BSE and NSE, wiping off a market valuation of Rs 5,399.33 crore. The company reported a minor profit increase and higher revenues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined sharply on Friday, closing 5% lower after the pharma giant's third-quarter earnings failed to meet investor expectations.
The stock ended at Rs 1,224.70 on the BSE, having plunged 6.65% during the day. In parallel, it closed 4.90% lower on the NSE. The market valuation dropped by Rs 5,399.33 crore, settling at Rs 1,02,187.12 crore.
This drop occurred despite Dr Reddy's reporting a 2% increase in net profit to Rs 1,413 crore for the December quarter, alongside increased revenue of Rs 8,359 crore. Investors may have anticipated greater gains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dr Reddy's
- shares
- stock market
- earnings
- pharmaceuticals
- net profit
- market valuation
- BSE
- NSE
- revenue
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TCS net profit rises 11.95 per cent to Rs 12,380 crore in December quarter, revenue up 5.5 per cent.
HCL Tech net profit rises 5.5 pc to Rs 4,591 crore in October-December quarter; revenue climbs 5 pc: Company filing.
Infosys net profit rises 11.4 pc annually to Rs 6,806 crore; revenue up 7.5 pc at Rs 41,764 crore: Company filing.
Reliance Soars: Profit Surge Fuels Market Valuation Boost
Medicare Drug Price Negotiations Target Key Pharmaceuticals