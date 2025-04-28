Left Menu

The Heist of the Century: Grandpa Gang's Daring Robbery of Kim Kardashian

Ten suspects, including the elderly 'grandpa gang,' are on trial for the 2016 armed robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris. Kardashian is expected to testify in May. The heist involved a $4 million ring. DNA evidence led to the arrest of several gang members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:37 IST
The Heist of the Century: Grandpa Gang's Daring Robbery of Kim Kardashian
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The notorious 'grandpa gang' is facing trial in Paris for the audacious 2016 armed robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian. The heist, which occurred during Paris Fashion Week, involved the theft of millions of dollars worth of jewelry, including a $4 million engagement ring.

Ten suspects, several being seniors, stood in the courtroom to confirm their identity, many of whom were retired. Kardashian is scheduled to testify on May 13, with verdicts anticipated on May 23. The trial reveals DNA traces on plastic bands used in the robbery led to the arrests months later.

Among the accused, Yunice Abbas, 71, admitted involvement in the robbery, even authoring a book about it. However, the group's alleged ringleader, 'Omar the Old,' denies leading the operation. The robbers' escape resulted in some jewelry recovery, but the majority, including Kardashian's ring, remains missing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025