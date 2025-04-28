The Heist of the Century: Grandpa Gang's Daring Robbery of Kim Kardashian

The notorious 'grandpa gang' is facing trial in Paris for the audacious 2016 armed robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian. The heist, which occurred during Paris Fashion Week, involved the theft of millions of dollars worth of jewelry, including a $4 million engagement ring.

Ten suspects, several being seniors, stood in the courtroom to confirm their identity, many of whom were retired. Kardashian is scheduled to testify on May 13, with verdicts anticipated on May 23. The trial reveals DNA traces on plastic bands used in the robbery led to the arrests months later.

Among the accused, Yunice Abbas, 71, admitted involvement in the robbery, even authoring a book about it. However, the group's alleged ringleader, 'Omar the Old,' denies leading the operation. The robbers' escape resulted in some jewelry recovery, but the majority, including Kardashian's ring, remains missing.

(With inputs from agencies.)