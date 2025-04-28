Honoring Excellence: Padma Awards Celebrate India's Brightest Stars
The Padma awards recognized 71 eminent personalities, including the late Osamu Suzuki and violinist Lakshminarayana Subramaniam, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Altogether, 139 individuals were chosen for the awards this year, representing fields like art, science, and social work, and highlighting the contributions of 30 unsung heroes.
On Monday, 71 eminent personalities were honored with the prestigious Padma awards by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar Hall. The ceremony was attended by dignitaries such as Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
This year's honorees include notable figures like the late Osamu Suzuki, Pankaj Udhas, and violinist Lakshminarayana Subramaniam. Altogether, 139 individuals were recognized for their excellence across various domains, such as art, social work, medicine, and literature, underscoring the ceremony's diversity.
A standout moment was the acknowledgment of 30 unsung heroes, including 100-year-old Libia Lobo Sardesai, who played a pivotal role in Goa's freedom movement. The Padma awards reflect exceptional service, with distinctions like Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri highlighting contributions from diverse sectors.
