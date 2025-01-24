Left Menu

Sterling Surge Sends Ripples Across UK's FTSE Markets

The UK's FTSE 100 dipped as sterling's rise impacted export-heavy firms, while Burberry shares rose following improved sales. Global miners benefitted from copper price surges linked to U.S.-China trade hopes. Meanwhile, Bloomsbury renewed ties with Amazon amidst slow British business growth and potential Bank of England rate cuts.

The UK's FTSE 100 experienced a decline on Friday, impacted by a rising sterling that affected export-heavy companies. However, Burberry was a standout performer, with its shares soaring due to a strong U.S. holiday season that exceeded quarterly sales expectations.

By 1214 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 had dipped 0.3% but remained poised to secure its fifth consecutive week of gains. This came after reaching a record high, spurred by global stock surges and U.S. President Donald Trump's softer approach on tariffs with China, combined with economic stimuli like tax cuts and AI investments.

Sterling's 0.5% climb against the dollar weighed on shares of global firms like Shell and HSBC, while UK-listed global miners such as Antofagasta, Glencore, and Rio Tinto saw gains as copper prices rose on U.S.-China trade deal hopes. Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 midcap index saw a 0.3% increase, supported by Burberry's surprising performance. Bloomsbury Publishing also rose following a renewed supply deal with Amazon.

