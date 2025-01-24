Left Menu

DLF Posts 61% Surge in Quarterly Profit Amid Market Challenges

Real estate giant DLF reported a significant 61% increase in its quarterly consolidated profit, reaching Rs 1,058.73 crore in the third quarter. The company's total income also saw growth, rising to Rs 1,737.47 crore. However, DLF's share price slightly declined by 2.8% on Friday.

Real estate giant DLF on Friday announced a remarkable 61 per cent increase in its consolidated profit, amounting to Rs 1,058.73 crore for the quarter ending December. This significant leap reflects a robust performance compared to the Rs 655.71 crore recorded in the same period last year.

DLF's total income also experienced growth, rising to Rs 1,737.47 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,643.51 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, as stated in a regulatory filing. Over the April-December period of the 2024-25 fiscal, the company's net profit surged to Rs 3,084.62 crore from Rs 1,803.71 crore year-on-year.

Despite these impressive financials, DLF's share price fell by 2.8 per cent on Friday, closing at Rs 695.05 on the BSE. The company's market capitalisation was reported to be Rs 1,72,046.54 crore.

