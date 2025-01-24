Left Menu

MMRTA Approves Fare Hike for Mumbai Taxis and Rickshaws

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority has approved an increase in the basic fares for autorickshaws, black-and-yellow taxis, and AC cool cabs. The new fares will be applicable from February 1 after meter recalibration. Autorickshaws and taxis will see a hike of Rs 3, while AC cool cabs will see an increase of Rs 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) has decided to increase basic fares for autorickshaws and black-and-yellow taxis in the metropolitan region, with changes taking effect February 1, an official revealed on Friday.

According to an MMRTA statement, the autorickshaw fares are slated to rise to Rs 26 from Rs 23 whereas black-and-yellow taxis will see an increase to Rs 31 from Rs 28. Additionally, the blue-and-silver AC cool cab fares will now start at Rs 48, up from Rs 40 for the first 1.5 kilometers.

The decision, made by the MMRTA during a meeting held on Thursday, requires that meters be recalibrated before the new fares can be implemented, as clarified in the release.

