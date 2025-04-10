Autorickshaw Driver Arrested for Assault in Dombivali
An autorickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly assaulting a physically-challenged woman in Dombivali. The assault occurred on April 7 when the victim hailed an autorickshaw to visit a relative, but the driver diverted to Mumbra. The accused, Faisal Khan, was apprehended after CCTV footage identification.
An autorickshaw driver has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a physically-challenged woman in Dombivali, Thane district, according to police on Thursday.
The incident happened on April 7 when the 30-year-old woman took an autorickshaw to her relative's house in Sonarpada, as reported by a Tilaknagar police official.
The accused diverted to a secluded area in Mumbra, where he committed the assault. The victim's family filed a complaint leading to a case on Wednesday. Following the examination of CCTV footage, Faisal Khan was arrested in Diva. The driver's lawyer claims his client's innocence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
