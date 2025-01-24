Left Menu

Dollar Tumbles: A Week of Unexpected Turns

The dollar fell sharply this week, marking its worst performance in over a year amidst hopes that U.S. tariffs may be less severe than anticipated. This shift followed positive indications from U.S.-China trade talks, with President Trump expressing optimism about a potential deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:33 IST
Dollar Tumbles: A Week of Unexpected Turns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar took a significant hit on Friday, recording its worst weekly performance in over a year. Investors' expectations were tempered by signals that U.S. tariffs might be less severe than initially feared, reducing the threat of a trade war. President Donald Trump expressed optimism following a cordial conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, suggesting a trade agreement might be achievable.

Currency markets reacted swiftly, with the dollar index down by 0.67%, closing at 107.42. Trump's remarks lifted the Chinese yuan, and the onshore unit saw its strongest performance in eight weeks. The euro also gained strength, owing to positive business growth data in the euro zone, while the yen showed minor gains after the Bank of Japan's interest rate hike.

Trump's push for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates added to the market dynamics. As the U.S. central bank heads into its meeting next week, all eyes will be on any signals hinting at a potential rate slash in March. On cryptocurrencies, Trump ordered the establishment of a working group to overhaul U.S. crypto policy, further stirring financial market activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025