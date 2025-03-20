Global Corporations Invited to Share in China's Growth

China has once again opened its doors to international businesses, welcoming foreign companies to partake in its economic prosperity. The invitation was announced by the foreign ministry at a press briefing on Thursday, coinciding with an assembly of global corporate leaders in Beijing for an influential annual forum.

Mao Ning, spokesperson for the foreign ministry, confirmed China's commitment to broaden opportunities for global investors during the China Development Forum. The statement emphasized that companies from all nations are welcome to invest and grow within China's lucrative market.

This diplomatic outreach forms a part of China's strategic efforts to reassure international business figures about the enduring potential of its economy, amidst a tightening consumer market, intense domestic competition, and strained international trade relations.

