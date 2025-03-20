Left Menu

Boosting China's Services Sector: Path to Economic Growth

Economists urge China to enhance support for its services sector to stimulate consumption and economic growth amid trade tensions with the U.S. Increased fiscal stimulus and consumer goods subsidies have been discussed, with a focus on expanding aid to the services sector. Services spending is viewed as key to long-term economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 20-03-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 12:33 IST
Boosting China's Services Sector: Path to Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a bid to invigorate economic growth, economists from Peking University and a former central bank adviser have called for increased support for China's burgeoning services sector. This initiative is seen as essential to boost consumption amidst ongoing tariff disputes with the U.S. China's government has already committed to a fiscal stimulus doubling to 300 billion yuan, aimed at expanding subsidies for consumer goods, including electric vehicles and appliances.

Yan Se, an associate professor at Peking University, proposed that these subsidies extend to the services sector. His argument suggests that unlike the finite needs in consumer goods purchasing, the services industry offers continuous and recurring consumption, critical for sustained economic growth.

Following a slight reduction in growth of sales for home appliances, momentum is shifting towards enhancing household services consumption. As part of a long-term vision, experts like Liu Qiao foresee the services sector accounting for 60% of China's household spending by 2035, up from its current role as a mainstay for employment and potential driver of urbanization-led income boosts for rural migrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

Can synthetic data bridge the research gap in rare diseases?

Outsmarting Scammers: A game that can save you from online fraud

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025