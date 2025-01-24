Tragic Moped Accident: Two Women Killed by Overturned Concrete Truck
Two women were tragically killed in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad after their moped was struck by an overturned concrete truck. The incident occurred when the truck lost control between Hinjawadi and Mahalunge. Authorities have arrested the driver, citing violations under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act.
Two women met a tragic end on Friday evening after a ready mix concrete (RMC) truck overturned onto their moped in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad, according to a local police official.
The truck, traveling from Hinjawadi to Mahalunge, lost control, resulting in the fatal accident, the official stated.
Authorities have arrested the truck driver, charging him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act, as part of the investigation into the incident.
