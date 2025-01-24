U.S. Home Sales Surge Amid Market Challenges

In December, U.S. existing home sales reached a 10-month peak, largely due to transactions involving higher-priced houses. Despite this rise, challenges such as elevated mortgage rates and record-high house prices persist, discouraging many potential buyers.

Economists remain cautious, projecting limited growth in housing demand with mortgage rates close to 7%. The National Association of Realtors reported sales at a seasonally adjusted rate of 4.24 million units, marking a 2.2% increase from the previous month.

Economic factors, including inflation and housing affordability, are pivotal to the market's future as housing supply struggles to match pre-pandemic levels. The Federal Reserve's cautious stance on interest rate cuts underscores these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)