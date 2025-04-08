Left Menu

Keystone Realtors Reports Robust Growth Amid Strong Housing Demand

Keystone Realtors Ltd experienced a 1% growth in sales bookings for the fourth quarter, alongside a 34% increase for the 2024-25 fiscal year. The company launched seven new projects with significant redevelopment opportunities in Mumbai, under its 'Rustomjee' brand, reflecting its strategic focus.

Keystone Realtors Ltd announced a modest 1% growth in sales bookings, totaling Rs 854 crore for the fourth quarter, signaling sustained strong demand in the housing market.

The firm saw a substantial 34% increase in sales bookings to Rs 3,028 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year, up from Rs 2,266 crore in the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Chairman Boman Irani highlighted the company's achievements in pre-sales, collections, and project launches over the fiscal year, introducing seven new projects with a gross development value of Rs 5,019 crore, primarily focusing on redevelopment in Mumbai within the 'Rustomjee' brand.

