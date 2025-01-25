AI's Double-Edged Role in Political Campaigns: Opportunities and Risks

Artificial intelligence is playing a transformative role in political campaigns globally; however, it presents both unprecedented opportunities and significant risks to democratic processes, according to a new policy paper. The report, titled 'The Pervasive Influence of AI on Global Political Campaigns 2024,' reveals that AI-driven techniques, particularly generative AI, have revolutionized voter engagement using personalized messaging strategies. Yet, this technology is also being used to spread disinformation, undermining trust in democratic institutions.

Highlighting the situation in the United States, which ranks third in polarization among 28 countries, the report points out that AI-generated propaganda exacerbates societal divisions and contributes to a high level of distrust in social media, making it vulnerable to disinformation campaigns. Meanwhile, Russia has been actively using AI tools in Foreign Influence and Malign Interference activities to disseminate targeted propaganda. Generative AI platforms, known as 'Doppelganger,' have been repeatedly deployed to sow disinformation worldwide, weakening public trust. The study stresses the urgent need for governments to regulate AI usage in elections, with specific recommendations aimed at safeguarding democratic integrity.

Authored by Alisha Butala, Dr. Christopher Nehring, and Mateusz Labuz from the global think tank Future Shift Labs, the policy paper was launched at the IPE Campaign Expo 2025 in Cape Town. Dr. Israel Govender and other key figures in technology governance emphasize the critical nature of this research for shaping democratic values and institutions in the context of rapid AI evolution, highlighting the necessity of ethical standards and public education to mitigate electoral interference. Sagar Vishnoi and Glen Mpani also underscored the importance of integrated AI policies and digital statecraft solutions as discussed at the Expo.

