Saudi Film Nights Illuminate India's Cinemas

Saudi Film Commission collaborates with Dome Entertainment to debut Saudi Film Nights in Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad. Featuring diverse films and filmmaker interactions, the initiative aims to foster cross-cultural collaboration and artistic growth between the Saudi and Indian cinema landscapes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 12:27 IST
Saudi Film Commission Launches Saudi Film Nights in India . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Saudi Film Commission, in collaboration with India's Dome Entertainment, launches Saudi Film Nights, bringing an array of Saudi cinematic works to the bustling metropolitan cities of Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad. This marks a significant cultural exchange, following successful screenings in countries such as Morocco, Australia, and China.

The event will feature a curated selection of Saudi films, including compelling short films like "Mashnia's Life" and "The Edge," alongside feature films such as "Slave" and "Fever Dream." Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage in discussions with the filmmakers, providing deeper insights into the stories and cultural contexts of the films.

Founders of Dome Entertainment, Mohomed Morani and Mazhar Nadiadwala, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting the potential for enriching both cinematic industries and enhancing cultural ties. The initiative underscores the Saudi Film Commission's commitment to promoting Saudi Arabian film on the global stage and encouraging international partnerships.

