New Zealand's Defense Budget Surge
New Zealand plans to significantly increase its defense spending by NZ$9 billion over the next four years, aiming to nearly double the spending as a GDP proportion to 2% in eight years.
Updated: 07-04-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 09:32 IST
In a strategic financial move, New Zealand announced on Monday its intention to bolster its defense capabilities by allocating an additional NZ$9 billion over the next four years.
With the increased expenditure, the government targets to double its military spending as a share of GDP in the coming eight years, reaching up to 2%.
This announcement underscores New Zealand's commitment to strengthening national security amid evolving global threats.
