Left Menu

New Zealand's Defense Budget Surge

New Zealand plans to significantly increase its defense spending by NZ$9 billion over the next four years, aiming to nearly double the spending as a GDP proportion to 2% in eight years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 09:32 IST
New Zealand's Defense Budget Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic financial move, New Zealand announced on Monday its intention to bolster its defense capabilities by allocating an additional NZ$9 billion over the next four years.

With the increased expenditure, the government targets to double its military spending as a share of GDP in the coming eight years, reaching up to 2%.

This announcement underscores New Zealand's commitment to strengthening national security amid evolving global threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025