KableOne Unveils New Punjabi OTT Milestones at Guru Nanak Girls College

In New Delhi, KableOne made waves at Guru Nanak Girls College with an event celebrating Punjabi culture, entertainment, and digital prowess. The highlight was the screening of the KableOne Original movie, 'Gurmukh', which engaged audiences with its compelling narrative.

The day also saw a tribute to Sikh culture with over 500 students participating in Turban Day, fostering cultural pride and identity. The initiative aimed at instilling a sense of belonging and respect for tradition among young women.

The launch of 'Sachiara Radio', a cutting-edge digital channel by KableOne, marked a new chapter in digital broadcasting, featuring inclusive and innovative content. The event received widespread participation, underscoring KableOne's mission to blend tradition with modern technology for meaningful community engagement.

