Fog Blanket Grounds Flights in Kolkata

Dense fog led to significant disruptions at Kolkata's NSCBI Airport, causing delays for 53 flights. For three consecutive days, flight operations faced hurdles due to reduced visibility. While 23 arrivals were delayed, 30 departures were also affected. The ATC used low visibility procedures to manage the situation.
Dense fog severely impacted operations at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Saturday, causing delays for at least 53 flights, according to an official.
This marks the third consecutive day of flight disruptions due to fog, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported.
Flights were delayed between 6.26 am and 12.10 pm, with 23 arrivals and 30 departures affected. Despite the poor visibility, no flights were diverted. The Air Traffic Control (ATC) implemented low visibility procedures, such as guiding aircraft to stands using 'Follow-Me' vehicles.
