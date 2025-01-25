Empowering Lakhpati Didis: From Lakhs to Crores

Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan encouraged the Lakhpati Didis to set their sights on becoming crorepatis, commending their significant contributions to rural development and empowerment.

During an interaction with 300 women from self-help groups poised to be special guests at the 76th Republic Day celebrations, Chouhan highlighted the success of the Lakhpati Didi mission under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission.

The initiative, which promotes diverse livelihood activities to ensure a sustainable income, has been pivotal to achieving the government's objective of poverty-free villages and women's financial independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)