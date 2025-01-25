Left Menu

Empowering Lakhpati Didis: From Lakhs to Crores

Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged Lakhpati Didis to aspire to become crorepatis as he praised their efforts in transforming villages. With support from DAY-NRLM, SHGs have been instrumental in mobilizing savings and building sustainable income sources, aligning with India's poverty-free village goal.

During an interaction with 300 women from self-help groups poised to be special guests at the 76th Republic Day celebrations, Chouhan highlighted the success of the Lakhpati Didi mission under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission.

The initiative, which promotes diverse livelihood activities to ensure a sustainable income, has been pivotal to achieving the government's objective of poverty-free villages and women's financial independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

