Maharashtra's Ambitious Vision: Empowering Women, Energizing Economy, & Enriching Culture

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan has revealed impressive developments aimed at transforming the state, encompassing economic assistance for women and farmers, advancements in foreign investments, and robust infrastructure projects. This announcement was made during the Republic Day function in Mumbai.

The state's flagship Ladki Bahin scheme has supported 2.46 crore women with Rs 21,000 crore for economic independence and health improvement. Governor Radhakrishnan highlighted Maharashtra's leading position in attracting FDI, underpinning the state's ambitious goal to achieve a $1 trillion economy.

Key initiatives include investment in pumped storage projects, cyber security, and the construction of Navi Mumbai International Airport. Cultural and community advancements, such as promoting Marathi as a classical language and incentivizing sports achievements, underline the administration's diverse focus areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)