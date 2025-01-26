Maharashtra's Ambitious Vision: Empowering Women, Energizing Economy, & Enriching Culture
Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan announced significant advances in economic aid for women and investment projects, calling for a collective push towards a $1 trillion economy. Major initiatives include financial support for women and farmers, FDI attraction, greenfield projects, cyber security, sports incentives, and cultural preservation.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan has revealed impressive developments aimed at transforming the state, encompassing economic assistance for women and farmers, advancements in foreign investments, and robust infrastructure projects. This announcement was made during the Republic Day function in Mumbai.
The state's flagship Ladki Bahin scheme has supported 2.46 crore women with Rs 21,000 crore for economic independence and health improvement. Governor Radhakrishnan highlighted Maharashtra's leading position in attracting FDI, underpinning the state's ambitious goal to achieve a $1 trillion economy.
Key initiatives include investment in pumped storage projects, cyber security, and the construction of Navi Mumbai International Airport. Cultural and community advancements, such as promoting Marathi as a classical language and incentivizing sports achievements, underline the administration's diverse focus areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Over Beneficiary Eligibility in Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana
NCP Leader Bhujbal Calls for Action on Ladki Bahin Yojana Abuses
Boosting India's FDI: Strategic Meetings with Global Investors
Scrutiny and Skepticism: The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Under Review
Opting Out: Women Withdraw from Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Scheme