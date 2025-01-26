Left Menu

Boosting Sectors for Job Creation through PLI Benefits

Deloitte recommends expanding PLI benefits to handicrafts and leather for job creation. The continuation of successful PLI schemes in electronics and semiconductors is advised. Suggestions include easing investment restrictions to enhance liquidity and focusing on reviving exports. Completing critical FTAs could bolster exports amid global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 13:35 IST
Boosting Sectors for Job Creation through PLI Benefits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Deloitte has urged the government to extend the fiscal benefits under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to include sectors like handicrafts and leather, which have high employment generation potential. This recommendation comes ahead of the forthcoming Budget announcement.

The advisory firm suggests continuing successful PLI initiatives in sectors such as electronics and semiconductors. To improve global liquidity, especially with potential shifts in Western monetary policies, Deloitte advises raising investment size caps and removing location restrictions to attract more foreign capital.

Economist Rumki Majumdar from Deloitte India highlighted the challenge of reviving merchandise exports, which have fallen by 3% in FY24. Completing Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with countries like Oman, Peru, and the UK could help achieve the USD 1-trillion export target by 2030, amid ongoing global uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025