Pankaj Patel Honored with Padma Bhushan for Transformative Impact in Lifesciences

Pankaj Patel, the Chairman of Zydus Lifesciences, has expressed deep gratitude upon receiving the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian honors. This accolade, bestowed by the central government, recognizes Patel's monumental contributions to the lifesciences sector.

In an official statement, Patel reflected on his journey, detailing how his father's entrepreneurial spirit laid the groundwork for India's self-reliance in life sciences. He conveyed appreciation for his team's efforts in advancing India's global position in healthcare innovation.

Beyond his corporate achievements, Patel serves on multiple institutional boards including the Reserve Bank of India and the Indian Institutes of Management. Under his leadership, Zydus continues to innovate, aiming to provide affordable healthcare solutions worldwide.

