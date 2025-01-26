Celebrating the Unsung Heroes: India's Drivers' Day
Transport bodies ASRTU, BOCI, and AIMTC have announced an annual Drivers' Day, set for January 24, to honor India's drivers. These professionals are vital to the transport network yet face challenges like long hours and poor working conditions. The initiative highlights their contributions and seeks to improve their welfare.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 16:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Transport organizations, including ASRTU, BOCI, and AIMTC, have united to celebrate Drivers' Day every January 24. This annual event aims to honor the vital role of drivers in India's economy.
Drivers are essential, ensuring mobility and moving 70% of India's freight. Despite their importance, they often endure long hours, difficult road conditions, and limited welfare aid.
The initiative seeks to uplift drivers, with special programs, health check-ups, and welfare improvements. Leaders emphasize recognizing drivers' hard work and promoting their well-being.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Drivers' Day
- transportation
- ASRTU
- BOCI
- AIMTC
- India
- economy
- welfare
- recognition
- safety
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Discover the Top 10 Indian Ethnic Wear Brands for 2023
Bhaichung Bhutia Advocates Educational Reforms to Boost Indian Sports
Zlata Pharma Unveils Wellness Products with a Vision for Goa on India's Pharmaceutical Map
Reviving Jammu's Economy: A Tourism-Driven Strategy by Omar Abdullah
Bumrah's Absence and Shami's Return Shake Up India's T20 Squad