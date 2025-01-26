Celebrating the Unsung Heroes: India's Drivers' Day

Transport organizations, including ASRTU, BOCI, and AIMTC, have united to celebrate Drivers' Day every January 24. This annual event aims to honor the vital role of drivers in India's economy.

Drivers are essential, ensuring mobility and moving 70% of India's freight. Despite their importance, they often endure long hours, difficult road conditions, and limited welfare aid.

The initiative seeks to uplift drivers, with special programs, health check-ups, and welfare improvements. Leaders emphasize recognizing drivers' hard work and promoting their well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)