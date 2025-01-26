Left Menu

Celebrating the Unsung Heroes: India's Drivers' Day

Transport bodies ASRTU, BOCI, and AIMTC have announced an annual Drivers' Day, set for January 24, to honor India's drivers. These professionals are vital to the transport network yet face challenges like long hours and poor working conditions. The initiative highlights their contributions and seeks to improve their welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 16:04 IST
Transport organizations, including ASRTU, BOCI, and AIMTC, have united to celebrate Drivers' Day every January 24. This annual event aims to honor the vital role of drivers in India's economy.

Drivers are essential, ensuring mobility and moving 70% of India's freight. Despite their importance, they often endure long hours, difficult road conditions, and limited welfare aid.

The initiative seeks to uplift drivers, with special programs, health check-ups, and welfare improvements. Leaders emphasize recognizing drivers' hard work and promoting their well-being.

