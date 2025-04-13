Left Menu

Tragic Justice: Accused in Child's Murder Killed in Police Encounter

Ritesh Kumar, accused of murdering a five-year-old girl, was killed by police in Hubballi during an attempted escape. He was taken into custody based on CCTV evidence but attacked officers while being transported. The incident led to his death and sparked protests demanding justice for the victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 13-04-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 22:16 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Ritesh Kumar, accused of the brutal murder of a five-year-old girl, was shot dead by police after attempting to escape custody. Kumar, originally from Patna, had been living in Hubballi for a few months and was apprehended after CCTV footage allegedly captured him committing the heinous crime.

The community erupted in anger, with protests erupting in front of the Ashok Nagar police station, demanding justice for the young victim. Police attempted to piece together the suspect's past, discovering he had been transient and had taken up various jobs in different locations.

As Kumar was being taken to verify his residence, he attacked the officers, leading to gunfire. This incident has escalated the investigation, with additional cases filed against Kumar for assaulting police. Meanwhile, the victim's family mourns the loss, awaiting further results from the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

