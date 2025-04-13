Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Denied Permission for Palm Sunday Procession

A Catholic organization criticized Delhi Police's denial of permission for the annual Palm Sunday procession, a significant religious event. The procession, a peaceful tradition for over 15 years, was rejected citing law and order concerns. Critics argue this infringes on religious freedom and targets minority voices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 22:13 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Denied Permission for Palm Sunday Procession
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising move, Delhi Police denied permission for the annual Palm Sunday procession, sparking condemnation from the Christian community. The event, a longstanding tradition, has been described as 'shocking and unfair' by the Catholic Association.

AC Michael, President of the Catholic Association of the Archdiocese of Delhi (CAAD), emphasized the peaceful nature of the procession, criticizing the reasons given for its denial. The decision has drawn ire from various quarters, including political figures such as Congress leaders and the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, who emphasized the importance of religious freedom.

Critics argue that the denial reflects a broader pattern of restricting minority religious practices under the guise of security concerns. Union Minister George Kurian noted similar restrictions on other processions, highlighting a growing tension between religious rights and security policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025