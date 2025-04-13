Controversy Erupts Over Denied Permission for Palm Sunday Procession

In a surprising move, Delhi Police denied permission for the annual Palm Sunday procession, sparking condemnation from the Christian community. The event, a longstanding tradition, has been described as 'shocking and unfair' by the Catholic Association.

AC Michael, President of the Catholic Association of the Archdiocese of Delhi (CAAD), emphasized the peaceful nature of the procession, criticizing the reasons given for its denial. The decision has drawn ire from various quarters, including political figures such as Congress leaders and the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, who emphasized the importance of religious freedom.

Critics argue that the denial reflects a broader pattern of restricting minority religious practices under the guise of security concerns. Union Minister George Kurian noted similar restrictions on other processions, highlighting a growing tension between religious rights and security policy.

