Controversy Erupts Over Denied Permission for Palm Sunday Procession
A Catholic organization criticized Delhi Police's denial of permission for the annual Palm Sunday procession, a significant religious event. The procession, a peaceful tradition for over 15 years, was rejected citing law and order concerns. Critics argue this infringes on religious freedom and targets minority voices.
- Country:
- India
In a surprising move, Delhi Police denied permission for the annual Palm Sunday procession, sparking condemnation from the Christian community. The event, a longstanding tradition, has been described as 'shocking and unfair' by the Catholic Association.
AC Michael, President of the Catholic Association of the Archdiocese of Delhi (CAAD), emphasized the peaceful nature of the procession, criticizing the reasons given for its denial. The decision has drawn ire from various quarters, including political figures such as Congress leaders and the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, who emphasized the importance of religious freedom.
Critics argue that the denial reflects a broader pattern of restricting minority religious practices under the guise of security concerns. Union Minister George Kurian noted similar restrictions on other processions, highlighting a growing tension between religious rights and security policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Criticizes Rahul Gandhi and Congress's Policies
Amit Shah Accuses Trinamool Congress of Vote Bank Politics
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi accuses Centre of not allowing discussions in Parliament.
Congress Leaders' Health Deteriorates During Assembly Protest
Congress Criticizes Modi Government Over Rising ATM Charges