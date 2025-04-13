Arson Sparks Overnight Evacuation of Pennsylvania Governor's Residence
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and his family were safely evacuated due to a suspected arson at the governor's residence coinciding with the Jewish holiday of Passover. No injuries were reported, but fire damaged a section of the mansion. An investigation is underway with a reward offered for information.
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and his family experienced a frightful night as they were evacuated from their official residence in Harrisburg following a deliberate act of arson. Authorities confirmed that the fire coincided with the Jewish holiday of Passover.
While the family was celebrating the holiday, the fire broke out in the 1960s-era riverfront mansion, prompting a swift response from the Pennsylvania State Police. Thankfully, no injuries occurred, and the fire was extinguished. Damage was visible on the residence's south side, known for hosting large gatherings and art displays.
State police are spearheading the investigation and have issued a reward of up to USD 10,000 for any information leading to an arrest and conviction. The severity of the incident has heightened security measures around the residence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
