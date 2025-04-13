Left Menu

Manchester United and Chelsea Set for Thrilling Women's FA Cup Final Clash

Manchester United secured a place in the Women's FA Cup Final by defeating Manchester City 2-0. Goals from Celine Bizet and Grace Clinton ensured their third consecutive final appearance. Chelsea, with a last-minute goal by Aggie Beever-Jonses, also advanced with a 2-1 win over Liverpool. The final is set for May 18 at Wembley.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a nail-biting clash, holders Manchester United secured their spot in the Women's FA Cup Final with a commanding 2-0 victory over Manchester City. Goals by Celine Bizet and Grace Clinton propelled the team to Wembley for their third straight final appearance.

Celine Bizet opened the scoring early in the match, artfully directing a pass from Ella Toone into the top-right corner. Grace Clinton doubled the lead in the 22nd minute by heading home a decisive corner from Gabby George.

Meanwhile, Chelsea clinched their place in the final after Aggie Beever-Jonses netted a stoppage-time winner against Liverpool. The electrifying final against Manchester United at Wembley is scheduled for May 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

