Manchester United and Chelsea Set for Thrilling Women's FA Cup Final Clash

In a nail-biting clash, holders Manchester United secured their spot in the Women's FA Cup Final with a commanding 2-0 victory over Manchester City. Goals by Celine Bizet and Grace Clinton propelled the team to Wembley for their third straight final appearance.

Celine Bizet opened the scoring early in the match, artfully directing a pass from Ella Toone into the top-right corner. Grace Clinton doubled the lead in the 22nd minute by heading home a decisive corner from Gabby George.

Meanwhile, Chelsea clinched their place in the final after Aggie Beever-Jonses netted a stoppage-time winner against Liverpool. The electrifying final against Manchester United at Wembley is scheduled for May 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)