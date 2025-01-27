Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

A preliminary report on the Jeju Air crash on December 29, which occurred at Muan International Airport in South Korea, revealed the series of events leading to the deadliest air disaster on South Korean soil, killing 179 people. The report includes a timeline of the final minutes of Flight 7C2216.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 05:32 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 05:32 IST
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

On December 29, South Korea faced its deadliest air disaster when Jeju Air Flight 7C2216 crashed at Muan International Airport, claiming 179 lives. A preliminary report released on Monday has provided insights into the final moments before the tragedy.

According to the report, the Jeju Air flight contacted Muan airport's air traffic control for landing on runway 01 at approximately 8:54 a.m. Korea Standard Time. By 8:57 a.m., a warning of bird activity was issued, yet the pilots soon faced a critical situation. Just seconds after reporting bird activity near the aircraft, the planes' black boxes ceased recording at 8:58 a.m., while flying at a speed of 161 knots and an altitude of 498 feet.

The pilots declared a Mayday and attempted to land the aircraft on an alternate runway after a bird strike forced an emergency go-around maneuver. Despite these efforts, the plane crashed at 9:02 a.m. into an embankment after overshooting the runway. Rapid emergency response followed, with rescuers recovering the only two survivors before the airport was closed at 9:38 a.m.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025