Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

On December 29, South Korea faced its deadliest air disaster when Jeju Air Flight 7C2216 crashed at Muan International Airport, claiming 179 lives. A preliminary report released on Monday has provided insights into the final moments before the tragedy.

According to the report, the Jeju Air flight contacted Muan airport's air traffic control for landing on runway 01 at approximately 8:54 a.m. Korea Standard Time. By 8:57 a.m., a warning of bird activity was issued, yet the pilots soon faced a critical situation. Just seconds after reporting bird activity near the aircraft, the planes' black boxes ceased recording at 8:58 a.m., while flying at a speed of 161 knots and an altitude of 498 feet.

The pilots declared a Mayday and attempted to land the aircraft on an alternate runway after a bird strike forced an emergency go-around maneuver. Despite these efforts, the plane crashed at 9:02 a.m. into an embankment after overshooting the runway. Rapid emergency response followed, with rescuers recovering the only two survivors before the airport was closed at 9:38 a.m.

