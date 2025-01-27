Tragic Jeju Air Crash: Duck Remains Found in Engines

A preliminary report has revealed a startling discovery in the investigation of last month's Jeju Air plane crash. Authorities found the remains of Baikal Teals, a type of migratory duck, in both engines of the ill-fated Boeing 737-800.

Despite identifying the bird remains, officials have not reached any conclusions about why the plane, which overshot the runway and crashed into an embankment, landed without deploying its landing gear. The accident led to the death of all but two of the 181 on board, marking it as South Korea's deadliest air disaster.

The investigation will continue to examine engine components, in-flight data, and other potential factors like bird strikes to determine the precise cause of the tragedy. The report has been shared with international aviation bodies and remains a key subject of ongoing inquiries.

