Maharashtra Clerk Sentenced for Bribery in Landmark Case

A government employee in Maharashtra's Latur district has been sentenced to three years in prison for accepting a bribe. Vishnu Tulshidas Kale, a clerk, was found guilty under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The incident occurred at the Latur District Stamp Office, involving a Rs 1,000 bribe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 22-04-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 08:47 IST
In a significant verdict, a court in Maharashtra's Latur district has sentenced a government clerk to three years of rigorous imprisonment for bribery.

Additional district and sessions judge R B Rote handed down the sentence to Vishnu Tulshidas Kale, who was found guilty under the Prevention of Corruption Act on Monday.

The case involved a bribe of Rs 1,000 demanded by Kale, who was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while processing a lease deed at the Latur District Stamp Office.

