Maharashtra Clerk Sentenced for Bribery in Landmark Case

In a significant verdict, a court in Maharashtra's Latur district has sentenced a government clerk to three years of rigorous imprisonment for bribery.

Additional district and sessions judge R B Rote handed down the sentence to Vishnu Tulshidas Kale, who was found guilty under the Prevention of Corruption Act on Monday.

The case involved a bribe of Rs 1,000 demanded by Kale, who was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while processing a lease deed at the Latur District Stamp Office.

(With inputs from agencies.)