African Leaders Convene at Mission 300 Energy Summit to Tackle Electricity Access by 2030

Tomorrow, African heads of state, business leaders, and development partners will gather in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, for the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit. This high-level event will focus on ambitious reforms and actionable plans to provide reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to 300 million people across the continent by 2030.

The Mission 300 initiative, led by the African Development Bank, the World Bank Group, and global partners, seeks to close Africa's significant electricity access gap. With nearly 600 million Africans—almost half the population—lacking access to electricity, the initiative aims to use innovative technologies and financing to drive development, improve livelihoods, and create jobs.

“Africa’s energy future hinges on bold reforms and innovative approaches. Mission 300 represents a turning point for the continent, ensuring electricity access for all,” said a spokesperson for the African Development Bank.

High-Level Participation and Goals

Over 1,000 participants, including several African heads of state, business leaders, and representatives from the private sector, will attend the January 27–28 summit. The event will focus on developing strategies to achieve universal energy access while fostering sustainable economic growth.

Key outcomes expected from the summit include:

Dar es Salaam Energy Declaration: A formal commitment by African governments outlining reforms and practical steps to modernize the energy sector. National Energy Compacts: Blueprints from 12 initial countries with specific targets and timelines for implementing energy reforms and projects.

The First Phase: 12 Countries Leading the Charge

The summit will spotlight the energy compacts of 12 African nations: Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, and Zambia. These countries will present their plans to achieve measurable progress in energy access.

Future phases will see other African nations develop their compacts, ensuring that the initiative’s impact reaches all corners of the continent.

Innovative Solutions and Sustainable Development

The summit will explore cutting-edge solutions such as off-grid renewable energy, smart grids, and energy storage technologies. Additionally, private-sector partnerships will play a pivotal role in accelerating progress, with significant investments anticipated to bolster energy infrastructure and innovation.

Transforming Lives and Driving Economic Growth

Beyond energy access, Mission 300 is expected to serve as a catalyst for broader development goals. Reliable electricity will:

Enhance educational opportunities.

Improve healthcare delivery.

Boost productivity in agriculture and industry.

Generate millions of jobs through new enterprises and infrastructure projects.

A Shared Commitment to Africa’s Energy Future

“The partnerships and commitments made at this summit will shape Africa’s journey toward universal energy access. By empowering communities with reliable electricity, we are laying the foundation for a brighter, more sustainable future,” said a senior representative of the World Bank Group.

The Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit stands as a landmark moment in the continent’s drive toward energy inclusion, sustainable development, and economic prosperity. By addressing the energy access challenge head-on, African leaders and their global partners are poised to transform millions of lives and unlock the continent’s full potential.